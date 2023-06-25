After going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Levi Stoudt) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Reds.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Levi Stoudt
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Discover More About This Game

Austin Riley At The Plate

  • Riley is hitting .270 with 15 doubles, 13 home runs and 28 walks.
  • Riley is batting .320 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • In 54 of 76 games this season (71.1%) Riley has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (30.3%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 12 games this year (15.8%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In 29 games this season (38.2%), Riley has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (13.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 48.7% of his games this season (37 of 76), with two or more runs eight times (10.5%).

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
39 GP 37
.298 AVG .242
.359 OBP .305
.464 SLG .436
15 XBH 13
5 HR 8
16 RBI 24
37/14 K/BB 42/14
1 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Reds have a 4.96 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to allow 106 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • Stoudt makes his first start of the season for the Reds.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old righty.
