Braves vs. Reds Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 24
The Cincinnati Reds (41-35) will try to keep a 12-game winning streak alive when they host the Atlanta Braves (48-27) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
The Braves will call on Jared Shuster (4-2) versus the Reds and Graham Ashcraft (3-5).
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Shuster - ATL (4-2, 4.57 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (3-5, 6.78 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Read More About This Game
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jared Shuster
- The Braves will hand the ball to Shuster (4-2) for his ninth start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday, June 16, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.57 and 5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .233 in eight games this season.
- In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- Shuster has six starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Graham Ashcraft
- Ashcraft (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 6.78 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, June 8 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Over 13 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 6.78 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .288 to his opponents.
- Ashcraft has five quality starts under his belt this year.
- Ashcraft enters the game with 10 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.
- In one of his 13 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
Graham Ashcraft vs. Braves
- The opposing Braves offense has the best slugging percentage (.482) and ranks first in home runs hit (134) in all of MLB. They have a collective .270 batting average, and are third in the league with 694 total hits and third in MLB play scoring 414 runs.
- Ashcraft has a 3 ERA and a 1.5 WHIP against the Braves this season in six innings pitched, allowing a .273 batting average over one appearance.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.