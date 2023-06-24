Ozzie Albies and Jonathan India will be among the star attractions when the Atlanta Braves face the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at Great American Ball Park.

Braves vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.8 home runs per game and have hit a league-best 134 home runs in total.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .482 slugging percentage.

The Braves rank second in MLB with a .270 batting average.

Atlanta scores the third-most runs in baseball (414 total, 5.5 per game).

The Braves rank second in MLB with a .340 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 10th in the majors.

Atlanta's pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta's 3.81 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average MLB's 15th-ranked WHIP (1.279).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Jared Shuster (4-2 with a 4.57 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his ninth of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Friday, June 16 against the Colorado Rockies, the left-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.

Shuster heads into this matchup with one quality start under his belt this year.

Shuster is looking for his seventh straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has given up one or more earned runs in all of his outings.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 6/17/2023 Rockies W 10-2 Home Bryce Elder Connor Seabold 6/18/2023 Rockies W 14-6 Home Charlie Morton Chase Anderson 6/20/2023 Phillies W 4-2 Away Spencer Strider Ranger Suárez 6/22/2023 Phillies W 5-1 Away Bryce Elder Aaron Nola 6/23/2023 Reds L 11-10 Away AJ Smith-Shawver Luke Weaver 6/24/2023 Reds - Away Jared Shuster Graham Ashcraft 6/25/2023 Reds - Away Charlie Morton Ben Lively 6/26/2023 Twins - Home Spencer Strider Sonny Gray 6/27/2023 Twins - Home Bryce Elder Joe Ryan 6/28/2023 Twins - Home AJ Smith-Shawver Kenta Maeda 6/30/2023 Marlins - Home Jared Shuster Bryan Hoeing

