The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is underway, and Ally Ewing is currently in 17th place with a score of E.

Ally Ewing Insights

Over her last 15 rounds, Ewing has shot better than par seven times, while also posting 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in her last 15 rounds.

Over her last 15 rounds, Ewing has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Ewing has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes in her past five tournaments.

She has qualified for the weekend in four of her past five tournaments.

In her past five tournaments, Ewing has finished within five shots of the leader once. She posted a score that was better than average three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 27 -5 262 1 15 2 4 $669,586

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Insights and Stats

In Ewing's past two appearances at this tournament, she has finished among the top 20 once. Her average finish has been 17th.

Ewing has one made cut in her past two appearances at this tournament.

Ewing finished 17th when she last played this event, which was in 2023.

Baltusrol GC measures 6,621 yards for this tournament, 394 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,015).

Courses that Ewing has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,546 yards, 75 yards shorter than the 6,621-yard Baltusrol GC this week.

Ewing's Last Time Out

Ewing finished in the 41st percentile on the 20 par-3 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, with an average of par.

Her 3.81-stroke average on the 32 par-4 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give was strong, putting her in the 99th percentile of the field.

Ewing was better than 55% of the field at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give on par-5 holes, averaging 4.60 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.63.

Ewing carded a birdie or better on four of 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give (the other golfers averaged 2.0).

On the 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Ewing recorded four bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.1).

Ewing's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give were more than the field average of 3.0.

In that most recent outing, Ewing's par-4 showing (on 32 holes) included a bogey or worse two times (better than the field's average, 4.8).

Ewing finished the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give with a birdie or better on nine of the 20 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 6.4.

On the 20 par-5s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Ewing carded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field's average of 1.1.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: Baltusrol GC

Baltusrol GC Location: Springfield, New Jersey

Springfield, New Jersey Par: 71 / 6,621 yards

71 / 6,621 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Ewing's performance prior to the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

