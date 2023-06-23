Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Reds - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ronald Acuna Jr., with a slugging percentage of .439 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, June 23 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Phillies.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -208)
Explore More About This Game
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.400), slugging percentage (.552) and total hits (97) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.
- Acuna will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .238 over the course of his last outings.
- Acuna has gotten at least one hit in 77.0% of his games this season (57 of 74), with more than one hit 29 times (39.2%).
- He has homered in 20.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Acuna has picked up an RBI in 40.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 44 of 74 games this year, and more than once 17 times.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|34
|.303
|AVG
|.347
|.384
|OBP
|.417
|.458
|SLG
|.653
|17
|XBH
|20
|3
|HR
|12
|18
|RBI
|28
|25/21
|K/BB
|20/16
|16
|SB
|16
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.86).
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 97 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Weaver (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 6.47 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Houston Astros, giving up five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.47, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .302 against him.
