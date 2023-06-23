Braves vs. Reds: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Spencer Steer and Eddie Rosario will hit the field when the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves meet on Friday at Great American Ball Park.
Bookmakers list the Braves as -155 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Reds +125 moneyline odds to win. The total for the contest has been set at 10.5 runs.
Braves vs. Reds Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Braves
|-155
|+125
|10.5
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Braves Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Braves have a record of 7-2.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Braves have three wins against the spread in their last five chances.
Braves Betting Records & Stats
- The Braves have won 65.1% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (41-22).
- In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, Atlanta has a 27-12 record (winning 69.2% of its games).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Braves' implied win probability is 60.8%.
- Atlanta has played in 74 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 41 times (41-30-3).
- The Braves have a 7-7-0 record against the spread this season.
Braves Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|24-15
|24-11
|16-9
|32-17
|35-21
|13-5
