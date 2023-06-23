Arthur Rinderknech will meet Christopher Eubanks next in the Mallorca Championships quarterfinals. Rinderknech's odds to win it all at Country Club Santa Ponsa are +1200.

Rinderknech at the 2023 Mallorca Championships

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 23 - July 1

June 23 - July 1 Venue: Country Club Santa Ponsa

Country Club Santa Ponsa Location: Mallorca, Philippines

Mallorca, Philippines Court Surface: Grass

Rinderknech's Next Match

After beating Constant Lestienne 6-3, 6-2, Rinderknech will play Eubanks in the quarterfinals on Thursday, June 29 at 7:20 AM ET.

Rinderknech Stats

Rinderknech beat No. 73-ranked Lestienne 6-3, 6-2 on Wednesday to reach the .

Rinderknech is 22-21 over the past year, with no tournament victories.

Rinderknech is 4-4 on grass over the past 12 months.

Over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Rinderknech has played 43 matches and 24.8 games per match.

Rinderknech, over the past 12 months, has played eight matches on grass, and 26.4 games per match.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Rinderknech has won 80.3% of his games on serve, and 17.0% on return.

Rinderknech has been victorious in 87.8% of his service games on grass over the past year and 17.6% of his return games.

