Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Phillies - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Michael Harris II and his .436 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (131 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies and Aaron Nola on June 21 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is batting .249 with eight doubles, six home runs and 12 walks.
- Harris II will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .474 with one homer during his last games.
- Harris II has gotten a hit in 29 of 51 games this year (56.9%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (13.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 11.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Harris II has an RBI in 11 of 51 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 27.5% of his games this year (14 of 51), with two or more runs six times (11.8%).
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|27
|.263
|AVG
|.237
|.315
|OBP
|.297
|.425
|SLG
|.376
|7
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|9
|19/4
|K/BB
|21/8
|4
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.31 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 77 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Nola gets the start for the Phillies, his 16th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.66 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old's 4.66 ERA ranks 58th, 1.099 WHIP ranks 20th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 32nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
