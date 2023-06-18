The Indiana Fever will be up against Rhyne Howard when the Fever (4-6) take on the Atlanta Dream (4-5) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, June 18 at 4:00 PM ET.

Indiana picked up a 92-90 victory against Chicago in their last outing. The team was led by Aliyah Boston's 19 points and eight rebounds and Victoria Vivians' 17 points. Led by Allisha Gray (27 PTS, 10 REB, 71.4 FG%) and Howard (19 PTS, 6 AST, 42.9 FG%, 2-7 from 3PT), Atlanta ended its last matchup winning 92-88 against Connecticut.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Fever vs. Dream Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Fever (-120 to win)

Fever (-120 to win) Who's the underdog?: Dream (+100 to win)

Dream (+100 to win) What's the spread?: Fever (-1.5)

Fever (-1.5) What's the over/under?: 162.5

162.5 When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: CBS Sports Network and BSSO

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Dream Season Stats

The Dream are fourth in the league in points scored (84 per game) and third-worst in points allowed (85.7).

In 2023, Atlanta is second-best in the WNBA in rebounds (37.2 per game) but third-worst in rebounds allowed (36.1).

The Dream are seventh in the WNBA in assists (18.4 per game) in 2023.

In 2023, Atlanta is second-worst in the WNBA in turnovers committed (16.1 per game) and eighth in turnovers forced (13).

In 2023, the Dream are seventh in the league in 3-point makes (7.2 per game) and fifth in 3-point percentage (34.4%).

Atlanta gives up 7.6 3-pointers per game and concedes 32.7% from beyond the arc, ranking sixth and sixth, respectively, in the WNBA.

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Dream Home/Away Splits

At home the Dream are not as good offensively, scoring 83.4 points per game, compared to 84.8 away. It's the same story defensively, conceding 88.4 points per game at home, compared to 82.3 on the road.

This year Atlanta is grabbing fewer rebounds at home (35.4 per game) than on the road (39.5). And it is giving up more at home (37.8) than away (34).

The Dream collect 1.5 fewer assists per game at home (17.8) than away (19.3).

Atlanta commits fewer turnovers per game at home (15.6) than on the road (16.8), but it also forces fewer turnovers at home (12.8) than away (13.3).

At home the Dream make 7.4 treys per game, 0.4 more than on the road (7). They shoot 38.5% from beyond the arc at home, 8.4% higher than on the road (30.1%).

Atlanta concedes more 3-pointers per game at home (8.2) than on the road (6.8), and it concedes a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.7%) than away (29%).

Dream Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Dream have won three out of the six games in which they've been the underdog.

This season, the Dream have won three of their six games when they're the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

Atlanta is 5-3-0 against the spread this season.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more, Atlanta is 4-2 against the spread.

The implied probability of a win by the Dream based on the moneyline is 50.0%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.