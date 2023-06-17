The field for the 2023 U.S. Open in Los Angeles, California at The Los Angeles Country Club will include Max Homa. The event takes place from June 15-18.

Looking to place a wager on Homa at the U.S. Open this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Max Homa Insights

Homa has finished below par eight times and carded 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in four of his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Homa has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

Homa has finished in the top 10 in two of his past five tournaments.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

Homa has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Homa will try to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 20 -6 278 2 20 5 8 $11.1M

U.S. Open Insights and Stats

Homa has not finished inside the top 20 in his past four appearances at this event.

Homa has made the cut in one of his past four appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Homa played this event was in 2022, and he finished 47th.

This tournament will take place on a par 70 that registers at 7,423 yards, 164 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Courses that Homa has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,365 yards, 58 yards shorter than the 7,423-yard The Los Angeles Country Club this week.

Homa's Last Time Out

Homa was in the 89th percentile on par 3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.06 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which placed him in the 51st percentile of the field.

Homa was better than 96% of the competitors at the Charles Schwab Challenge on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.80.

Homa recorded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Homa had two bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.7).

Homa's eight birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the Charles Schwab Challenge were more than the field average (5.7).

In that most recent competition, Homa had a bogey or worse on 10 of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 7.2).

Homa ended the Charles Schwab Challenge outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (1.9) with five on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Charles Schwab Challenge averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Homa finished without one.

U.S. Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 15-18, 2023

June 15-18, 2023 Course: The Los Angeles Country Club

The Los Angeles Country Club Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Par: 70 / 7,423 yards

70 / 7,423 yards Homa Odds to Win: +2800

