The Arizona Diamondbacks (42-28) host the Cleveland Guardians (32-37) at 10:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable starters are Tommy Henry (3-1) for the Diamondbacks and Shane Bieber (5-3) for the Guardians.

Diamondbacks vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Henry - ARI (3-1, 4.86 ERA) vs Bieber - CLE (5-3, 3.29 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tommy Henry

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Henry (3-1) for his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed nine hits in 4 2/3 innings pitched against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.86 and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .258 in 10 games this season.

In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

In nine starts, Henry has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of five frames per outing.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 10 chances this season.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane Bieber

Bieber makes the start for the Guardians, his 15th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.29 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.

The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.29, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .251 batting average against him.

Bieber is looking to secure his 11th quality start of the season.

Bieber will try to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 6.2 innings per outing.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

The 28-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.29), 37th in WHIP (1.221), and 60th in K/9 (6.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

