Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rockies - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Matt Olson, with a slugging percentage of .372 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Colorado Rockies, with Dinelson Lamet on the mound, June 16 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Rockies.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Rockies Starter: Dinelson Lamet
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +190)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -182)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson is batting .232 with 10 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 46 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 128th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 25th in the league in slugging.
- Olson has picked up a hit in 62.3% of his 69 games this year, with multiple hits in 21.7% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 24.6% of his games this season, and 6.1% of his plate appearances.
- Olson has had an RBI in 28 games this year (40.6%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (17.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 52.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (17.4%).
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|33
|.237
|AVG
|.227
|.354
|OBP
|.344
|.526
|SLG
|.461
|17
|XBH
|13
|11
|HR
|8
|24
|RBI
|22
|42/24
|K/BB
|50/22
|1
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.18).
- The Rockies rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (91 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lamet (1-3) takes the mound for the Rockies in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 10.80 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 10.80 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .362 to opposing hitters.
