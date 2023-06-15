The Connecticut Sun (8-2) go head to head with the Atlanta Dream (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, June 15, 2023. The matchup airs on Prime Video, NBCS-BOS, and BSSO.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Dream vs. Sun matchup.

Dream vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Prime Video, NBCS-BOS, and BSSO

Prime Video, NBCS-BOS, and BSSO Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Dream vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Dream vs. Sun Betting Trends

The Sun have won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

The Dream have covered four times in games with a spread this year.

Connecticut has covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

Atlanta has been an underdog by 7.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread both times.

The Sun and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of times this season.

Dream games have hit the over four out of times this season.

