At +8000 as of June 18, the Atlanta Falcons aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Falcons Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +240

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Atlanta Betting Insights

Atlanta won nine games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.

Last season, seven Falcons games hit the over.

On offense, Atlanta ranked 24th in the NFL with 318.3 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 27th in total defense (362.1 yards allowed per contest).

The Falcons were 6-3 at home last season, but they won only one game on the road.

When favored, Atlanta went undefeated (4-0) a season ago, and 3-9 as the underdog.

In the NFC South the Falcons won just two games (2-4), and in the conference as a whole they went 6-6.

Falcons Impact Players

Tyler Allgeier rushed for 1,035 yards (64.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games last year.

In the passing game, Allgeier scored one touchdown, with 16 catches for 139 yards.

In 13 games, Cordarrelle Patterson ran for 695 yards (53.5 per game) and eight TDs.

In nine games a season ago, Taylor Heinicke threw for 1,859 yards (206.6 per game), with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.2%.

Drake London had 72 receptions for 866 yards (50.9 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.

On defense last year, Richie Grant helped lead the way with two interceptions to go with 122 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and seven passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Falcons NFL Schedule

Opponent Date Week Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds Panthers September 10 1 - +8000 Packers September 17 2 - +6600 @ Lions September 24 3 - +1800 @ Jaguars October 1 4 - +2500 Texans October 8 5 - +15000 Commanders October 15 6 - +8000 @ Buccaneers October 22 7 - +12500 @ Titans October 29 8 - +12500 Vikings November 5 9 - +5000 @ Cardinals November 12 10 - +20000 Saints November 26 12 - +3000 @ Jets December 3 13 - +1600 Buccaneers December 10 14 - +12500 @ Panthers December 17 15 - +8000 Colts December 24 16 - +8000 @ Bears December 31 17 - +5000 @ Saints January 7 18 - +3000

