The field for the 2023 RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada at Oakdale Golf & Country Club includes Michael Kim. The event is from June 8-11.

Michael Kim Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Kim has shot better than par on 12 occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in four of his last 18 rounds played.

Over his last 18 rounds, Kim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 11 occasions.

Kim has finished in the top 10 in two of his past five tournaments.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

In his past five tournaments, Kim has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 26 -7 278 0 12 1 4 $1.4M

RBC Canadian Open Insights and Stats

Kim has not finished inside the top 20 in his past two appearances at this event.

Kim made the cut in one of his past two entries in this event.

Courses on the PGA Tour have been an average length of 7,301 yards in the past year. This week will take place on a par 72 that's 7,264 yards.

Kim will take to the 7,264-yard course this week at Oakdale Golf & Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,291 yards during the past year.

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim was in the 94th percentile on par 3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, with an average of 2.81 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He finished in the 67th percentile on par 4s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, averaging 4.02 strokes on those 48 holes.

Kim shot better than 74% of the competitors at the Charles Schwab Challenge on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.80.

Kim carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Kim did not card a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.7).

Kim's three birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the Charles Schwab Challenge were less than the tournament average (5.7).

In that last tournament, Kim's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 7.2).

Kim ended the Charles Schwab Challenge recording a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, while the field averaged 1.9 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Kim had one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.7.

RBC Canadian Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 8-11, 2023

June 8-11, 2023 Course: Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Oakdale Golf & Country Club Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Par: 72 / 7,264 yards

Par: 72 / 7,264 yards Kim Odds to Win: +6000

