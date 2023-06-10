Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals take the field on Saturday at Truist Park against Jared Shuster, who is projected to start for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch will be at 4:10 PM ET.

Braves vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Discover More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.7 home runs per game to rank third in MLB action with 105 total home runs.

Atlanta is second in MLB with a .468 slugging percentage.

The Braves rank third in MLB with a .264 batting average.

Atlanta has the No. 4 offense in baseball, scoring 5.2 runs per game (326 total runs).

The Braves rank third in MLB with an on-base percentage of .335.

The Braves strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 12th in MLB.

The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta's pitching staff leads the majors.

Atlanta has the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).

The Braves average baseball's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.274).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Shuster gets the start for the Braves, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.99 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Wednesday, May 31 against the Oakland Athletics, the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.

Shuster is trying to record his second quality start of the year in this game.

Shuster will look to continue a five-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging five innings per appearance).

He has given up at least one earned run in each of his outings.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 6/4/2023 Diamondbacks W 8-5 Away Mike Soroka Zac Gallen 6/6/2023 Mets W 6-4 Home Bryce Elder Carlos Carrasco 6/7/2023 Mets W 7-5 Home Charlie Morton Max Scherzer 6/8/2023 Mets W 13-10 Home Spencer Strider Justin Verlander 6/9/2023 Nationals W 3-2 Home AJ Smith-Shawver Josiah Gray 6/10/2023 Nationals - Home Jared Shuster MacKenzie Gore 6/11/2023 Nationals - Home Bryce Elder Trevor Williams 6/12/2023 Tigers - Away Charlie Morton Reese Olson 6/13/2023 Tigers - Away Spencer Strider Reese Olson 6/14/2023 Tigers - Away Mike Soroka Michael Lorenzen 6/15/2023 Rockies - Home - Kyle Freeland

