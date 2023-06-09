Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Nationals - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Sean Murphy -- 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the mound, on June 9 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Mets.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is batting .287 with 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 23 walks.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.
- Murphy has gotten a hit in 31 of 51 games this season (60.8%), with at least two hits on 15 occasions (29.4%).
- He has gone deep in 11 games this year (21.6%), leaving the park in 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Murphy has had at least one RBI in 39.2% of his games this year (20 of 51), with more than one RBI 10 times (19.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 24 of 51 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.279
|AVG
|.300
|.405
|OBP
|.453
|.557
|SLG
|.680
|9
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|5
|15
|RBI
|17
|16/10
|K/BB
|13/11
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.5 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.70 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 83 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- The Nationals will send Gray (4-5) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.09 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the righty went 5 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.09), 55th in WHIP (1.418), and 53rd in K/9 (7.4).
