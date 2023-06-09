The eight matches today in the Libema Open qualifying qualification round 1 include No. 63-ranked Arthur Fils matching up against No. 294 Lloyd Harris.

Libema Open Info

Tournament: Libema Open

Libema Open Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Date: June 10

June 10 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Dayne Kelly vs. Jesper de Jong Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:00 AM ET de Jong (-500) Kelly (+320) David Goffin vs. Alec Deckers Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:00 AM ET Goffin (-1600) Deckers (+675) Arthur Fils vs. Lloyd Harris Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:00 AM ET Fils (-160) Harris (+120) Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard vs. Andrea Vavassori Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:20 AM ET Vavassori (-185) Mpetshi Perricard (+135) Pierre-Hugues Herbert vs. Jelle Sels Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:20 AM ET Herbert (-275) Sels (+200) Noah Gabriel vs. Ricardas Berankis Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:40 AM ET Berankis (-3000) Gabriel (+900) Rinky Hijikata vs. Robin Haase Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:00 AM ET Hijikata (-275) Haase (+195) Pavel Kotov vs. Edan Leshem Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:00 AM ET Kotov (-650) Leshem (+375)

