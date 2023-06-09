Dream vs. Liberty: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Friday, June 9, 2023, the New York Liberty (4-2) take the court against the Atlanta Dream (2-3) at 7:30 PM ET on ION.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Dream vs. Liberty matchup.
Dream vs. Liberty Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: College Park, Georgia
- Arena: Gateway Center Arena
Dream vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Dream Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Liberty (-7.5)
|164
|-325
|+270
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-7.5)
|163.5
|-350
|+260
|PointsBet
|Liberty (-7.5)
|164.5
|-325
|+230
|Tipico
|Liberty (-6.5)
|163.5
|-340
|+250
Dream vs. Liberty Betting Trends
- The Liberty have put together a 0-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Dream are 3-1-0 ATS this year.
- New York has been favored by 7.5 points or more this season three times and failed to cover in all three.
- Atlanta has won its only game this year when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
- So far this season, two of Liberty games have hit the over.
- This year, games featuring the Dream have hit the over twice.
