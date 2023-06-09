Friday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (38-24) and Washington Nationals (25-36) matching up at Truist Park has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:20 PM ET on June 9.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send AJ Smith-Shawver to the mound, while Josiah Gray (4-5) will take the ball for the Nationals.

Braves vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 6, Nationals 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Braves have a record of 2-4-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Braves have won 32 out of the 52 games, or 61.5%, in which they've been favored.

This season Atlanta has won 12 of its 16 games, or 75%, when favored by at least -200 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 323 total runs this season.

The Braves have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.80).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule