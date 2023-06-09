Taylor Ward and the Los Angeles Angels will take on Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in the first of a three-game series, on Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Angels vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Angels Batting & Pitching Performance

The Angels are fifth-best in MLB play with 86 total home runs.

Los Angeles' .428 slugging percentage is sixth-best in baseball.

The Angels' .257 batting average is 10th-best in the majors.

Los Angeles has the No. 7 offense in baseball, scoring 4.8 runs per game (308 total runs).

The Angels' .330 on-base percentage ranks eighth-best in baseball.

The Angels strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 20 average in the majors.

Los Angeles' pitching staff is 13th in the majors with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Los Angeles has the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.24).

The Angels average MLB's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.326).

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 21st in Major League Baseball with 63 home runs.

Seattle ranks 27th in the majors with a .374 team slugging percentage.

The Mariners have a team batting average of just .226 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

Seattle has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 265 (4.3 per game).

The Mariners have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.306).

The Mariners rank just 28th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.7 whiffs per contest.

Seattle has a 9.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, ninth-best in baseball.

Seattle has pitched to a 4.04 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.

Mariners pitchers have a 1.223 WHIP this season, sixth-best in the majors.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher

Shohei Ohtani (5-2 with a 3.30 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his eighth of the season.

The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed six innings against the Houston Astros, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.

Ohtani is trying to continue a fifth-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Ohtani enters this matchup with 11 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Luis Castillo (4-3) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw seven innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up one earned run while allowing five hits.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Castillo will look to pitch five or more innings for the 13th start in a row.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 12 chances this season.

Angels Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Angels Starter Opponent Starter 6/3/2023 Astros L 9-6 Away Patrick Sandoval Cristian Javier 6/4/2023 Astros W 2-1 Away Griffin Canning J.P. France 6/6/2023 Cubs W 7-4 Home Tyler Anderson Hayden Wesneski 6/7/2023 Cubs W 6-2 Home Jaime Barria Jameson Taillon 6/8/2023 Cubs W 3-1 Home Reid Detmers Drew Smyly 6/9/2023 Mariners - Home Shohei Ohtani Luis Castillo 6/10/2023 Mariners - Home Patrick Sandoval Bryan Woo 6/11/2023 Mariners - Home Griffin Canning Bryce Miller 6/12/2023 Rangers - Away Tyler Anderson Dane Dunning 6/13/2023 Rangers - Away Jaime Barria Jon Gray 6/14/2023 Rangers - Away Reid Detmers Andrew Heaney

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 6/2/2023 Rangers L 2-0 Away Luis Castillo Jon Gray 6/3/2023 Rangers L 16-6 Away Bryan Woo Andrew Heaney 6/4/2023 Rangers L 12-3 Away Bryce Miller Nathan Eovaldi 6/6/2023 Padres W 4-1 Away Logan Gilbert Joe Musgrove 6/7/2023 Padres L 10-3 Away George Kirby Michael Wacha 6/9/2023 Angels - Away Luis Castillo Shohei Ohtani 6/10/2023 Angels - Away Bryan Woo Patrick Sandoval 6/11/2023 Angels - Away Bryce Miller Griffin Canning 6/12/2023 Marlins - Home Logan Gilbert Jesús Luzardo 6/13/2023 Marlins - Home George Kirby Edward Cabrera 6/14/2023 Marlins - Home Luis Castillo Eury Pérez

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.