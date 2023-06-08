On Thursday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (coming off going 2-for-5 with an RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last game against the Mets.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta with 81 hits and an OBP of .404, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .555.

He ranks third in batting average, sixth in on base percentage, and sixth in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Acuna will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .391 with one homer over the course of his last games.

In 77.0% of his games this year (47 of 61), Acuna has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (41.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 12 games this season (19.7%), homering in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Acuna has driven home a run in 23 games this season (37.7%), including more than one RBI in 9.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

In 55.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 15 games with multiple runs (24.6%).

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 .329 AVG .366 .430 OBP .446 .507 SLG .648 9 XBH 10 2 HR 5 9 RBI 13 10/13 K/BB 14/9 9 SB 6 Home Away 31 GP 30 23 (74.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (80.0%) 12 (38.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (43.3%) 14 (45.2%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (66.7%) 2 (6.5%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (33.3%) 9 (29.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (46.7%)

