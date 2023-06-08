We have two matches in the French Open semifinals (on clay) today in Paris, France, including Iga Swiatek (No. 1 in world) challenging Beatriz Haddad Maia (No. 14). For how to watch, head to Tennis Channel, where the action will be streaming live.

French Open Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: June 8

Watch on Fubo! Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch the French Open Today - June 8

Match Round Match Time Karolina Muchova vs. Aryna Sabalenka Semifinal 9:00 AM ET Iga Swiatek vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Semifinal 10:15 AM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Swiatek vs. Haddad Maia

Swiatek is 27-5 on the year, with two tournament victories.

Haddad Maia hasn't won any of her 10 tournaments this year, putting up an overall 14-10 match record.

Through 32 matches this year (across all court types), Swiatek has played 16.1 games per match and won 67.2% of them.

Swiatek has played 14 matches on clay so far this year, and 18.3 games per match.

Swiatek has won 51% of her return games this year, and 82.6% of her service games.

Haddad Maia is averaging 23 games per match in her 24 matches played this year across all court surfaces, with a 51.2% game winning percentage.

In eight matches on clay courts this year, Haddad Maia averages 19.3 games per match and 11.8 games per set with a 53.2% game winning percentage.

Haddad Maia has a 70.1% service game winning percentage and a 32.6% return game winning percentage on all surfaces (192 service games won out of 274, and 91 return games won out of 279).

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Beatriz Haddad Maia Ons Jabeur 3-6, 7-6, 6-1 Quarterfinal Iga Swiatek Cori Gauff 6-4, 6-2 Quarterfinal

