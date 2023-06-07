Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Ozzie Albies -- batting .250 with a double, three home runs, four walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the New York Mets, with Max Scherzer on the mound, on June 7 at 7:20 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Mets.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is batting .258 with 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 14 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 77th in batting average, 126th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.
- In 63.3% of his 60 games this season, Albies has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 12 games this year (20.0%), leaving the park in 5.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Albies has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (36.7%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those contests (21.7%).
- He has scored at least once 22 times this season (36.7%), including four games with multiple runs (6.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.224
|AVG
|.324
|.272
|OBP
|.347
|.421
|SLG
|.620
|6
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|15
|19/4
|K/BB
|6/3
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|30
|18 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (66.7%)
|7 (23.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (26.7%)
|12 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (33.3%)
|4 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (26.7%)
|9 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (43.3%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.53).
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 81 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Scherzer gets the start for the Mets, his 10th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.21 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 38-year-old has put up a 3.21 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .220 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.