You can find player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Pete Alonso and others on the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets heading into their matchup at 7:20 PM ET on Wednesday at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Mets Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSO

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Charlie Morton Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Morton Stats

The Braves will hand the ball to Charlie Morton (5-6) for his 12th start of the season.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

Morton has pitched five or more innings in 11 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 39-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 31st, 1.438 WHIP ranks 60th, and 10 K/9 ranks 17th.

Morton Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Diamondbacks Jun. 2 7.0 6 3 3 9 2 vs. Phillies May. 27 5.1 7 2 2 9 4 vs. Dodgers May. 22 5.0 7 6 6 5 2 at Rangers May. 15 6.2 7 0 0 10 1 vs. Red Sox May. 9 6.0 5 2 2 7 2

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 79 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 29 walks and 32 RBI. He's also stolen 26 bases.

He's slashed .329/.404/.558 on the season.

Acuna has recorded at least one hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .391 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Jun. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 4 3-for-5 2 0 0 3 2 at Diamondbacks Jun. 3 2-for-5 2 1 1 6 1 at Diamondbacks Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 31 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 1

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 10 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 44 walks and 43 RBI (52 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a .233/.363/.516 slash line so far this year.

Olson brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .176 with six walks and an RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Jun. 6 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 4 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 2 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has put up 53 hits with four doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .231/.323/.546 slash line so far this season.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jun. 6 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 4 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has 51 hits with 15 doubles, 11 home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .214/.287/.416 so far this year.

Lindor heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .111 with a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jun. 6 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

