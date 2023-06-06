Orlando Arcia -- with a slugging percentage of .278 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the hill, on June 6 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is batting .303 with seven doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.

Arcia has gotten a hit in 25 of 38 games this year (65.8%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (28.9%).

He has homered in 10.5% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Arcia has picked up an RBI in 26.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 7.9% of his games.

He has scored at least once 14 times this year (36.8%), including five games with multiple runs (13.2%).

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 .364 AVG .304 .432 OBP .333 .545 SLG .478 4 XBH 2 1 HR 1 6 RBI 2 9/3 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 18 12 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (72.2%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (22.2%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (38.9%) 1 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (16.7%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (27.8%)

Mets Pitching Rankings