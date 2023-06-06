Pete Alonso and the New York Mets hit the field on Tuesday at Truist Park against Bryce Elder, who will start for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is set for 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.6 home runs per game to rank third in MLB play with 97 total home runs.

Atlanta's .461 slugging percentage ranks second-best in MLB.

The Braves' .259 batting average is eighth-best in the majors.

Atlanta scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (297 total, five per game).

The Braves' .330 on-base percentage ranks fifth-best in MLB.

The Braves strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 12 average in MLB.

The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks second in the majors.

Atlanta's 3.68 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.276).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Elder (3-0 with a 1.92 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 12th of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty tossed 7 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.

Elder is trying to record his fourth straight quality start in this game.

Elder will try to extend a 12-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 innings per appearance).

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/30/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Away Bryce Elder JP Sears 5/31/2023 Athletics W 4-2 Away Jared Shuster James Kaprielian 6/2/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-2 Away Charlie Morton Merrill Kelly 6/3/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-2 Away Spencer Strider Ryne Nelson 6/4/2023 Diamondbacks W 8-5 Away Mike Soroka Zac Gallen 6/6/2023 Mets - Home Bryce Elder Carlos Carrasco 6/7/2023 Mets - Home Charlie Morton Max Scherzer 6/8/2023 Mets - Home Spencer Strider Justin Verlander 6/9/2023 Nationals - Home Mike Soroka MacKenzie Gore 6/10/2023 Nationals - Home Mike Soroka Trevor Williams 6/11/2023 Nationals - Home Bryce Elder Jake Irvin

