Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Diamondbacks - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Marcell Ozuna -- 2-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on June 4 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is batting .222 with four doubles, 11 home runs and 18 walks.
- Ozuna has gotten a hit in 23 of 43 games this season (53.5%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (20.9%).
- In 23.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.6% of his games this season, Ozuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 17 games this season (39.5%), including three multi-run games (7.0%).
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|.114
|AVG
|.190
|.220
|OBP
|.306
|.250
|SLG
|.500
|2
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|4
|3
|RBI
|7
|12/6
|K/BB
|10/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|20
|13 (56.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (50.0%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (20.0%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (40.0%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (25.0%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (30.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 67 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Gallen (7-2 with a 2.72 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty went six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.72), 15th in WHIP (1.032), and 17th in K/9 (10.2).
