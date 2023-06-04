How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 4
Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on Willie Calhoun and the New York Yankees on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dodgers vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers are second in MLB play with 100 home runs. They average 1.7 per game.
- Los Angeles ranks second in baseball with a .463 slugging percentage.
- The Dodgers rank 19th in the majors with a .245 batting average.
- Los Angeles has the No. 3 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.6 runs per game (330 total runs).
- The Dodgers' .332 on-base percentage is fifth-best in baseball.
- The Dodgers strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 19th in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the majors.
- Los Angeles' 4.48 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine for the No. 9 WHIP in baseball (1.248).
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees' 94 home runs rank fourth in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 177 extra-base hits, New York ranks ninth in MLB with a .425 slugging percentage this season.
- The Yankees rank 22nd in MLB with a .237 team batting average.
- New York is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking ninth with 283 total runs this season.
- The Yankees have an OBP of .306 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Yankees rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.
- New York has a 9.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, seventh-best in baseball.
- New York has the fifth-best ERA (3.71) in the majors this season.
- The Yankees have a combined 1.233 WHIP as a pitching staff, sixth-lowest in MLB.
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Dodgers will look to Bobby Miller (2-0) in his third start of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- Miller will try to last five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.5 innings per outing.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Domingo German (3-3) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 11th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 6 1/3 innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.
- He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.
- In 10 starts this season, German has lasted five or more innings seven times, with an average of 5.4 innings per appearance.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/29/2023
|Nationals
|W 6-1
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Trevor Williams
|5/30/2023
|Nationals
|W 9-3
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Jake Irvin
|5/31/2023
|Nationals
|L 10-6
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Patrick Corbin
|6/2/2023
|Yankees
|W 8-4
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Luis Severino
|6/3/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-3
|Home
|Michael Grove
|Gerrit Cole
|6/4/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Domingo Germán
|6/6/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Tony Gonsolin
|Luke Weaver
|6/7/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|Brandon Williamson
|6/8/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Graham Ashcraft
|6/9/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|6/10/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Ranger Suárez
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/29/2023
|Mariners
|W 10-4
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Bryce Miller
|5/30/2023
|Mariners
|W 10-2
|Away
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Logan Gilbert
|5/31/2023
|Mariners
|L 1-0
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|George Kirby
|6/2/2023
|Dodgers
|L 8-4
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Clayton Kershaw
|6/3/2023
|Dodgers
|W 6-3
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Michael Grove
|6/4/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Bobby Miller
|6/6/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Lucas Giolito
|6/7/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Lance Lynn
|6/8/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Mike Clevinger
|6/9/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Tanner Houck
|6/10/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Brayan Bello
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.