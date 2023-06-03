The Minnesota Twins and Willi Castro ready for the third of a four-game series against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday at Target Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB action with 76 total home runs.

Minnesota is 17th in baseball, slugging .403.

The Twins are 23rd in the majors with a .233 batting average.

Minnesota is the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.6 runs per game (264 total).

The Twins' .316 on-base percentage is 20th in MLB.

Twins batters strike out 10.2 times per game, the most in baseball.

Minnesota's pitching staff is second in the majors with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota's 3.42 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Twins have the second-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.172).

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians' 33 home runs rank last in MLB this season.

Cleveland ranks last in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .346 this season.

The Guardians rank 24th in MLB with a .232 team batting average.

Cleveland has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 206 (3.6 per game).

The Guardians have an OBP of just .300 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Guardians are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.

Cleveland averages just 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.

Cleveland pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.89 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

The Guardians rank 11th in MLB with a combined 1.270 WHIP this season.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins will send Sonny Gray (4-0) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.94 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 60 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Monday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Gray is trying to record his fifth quality start of the year.

Gray will look to last five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.5 frames per outing.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians' Logan Allen (2-2) will make his eighth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while allowing three hits.

He's going for his third quality start in a row.

Allen will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 5/29/2023 Astros W 7-5 Away Sonny Gray J.P. France 5/30/2023 Astros L 5-1 Away Joe Ryan Brandon Bielak 5/31/2023 Astros W 8-2 Away Louie Varland Hunter Brown 6/1/2023 Guardians W 7-6 Home Pablo Lopez Tanner Bibee 6/2/2023 Guardians W 1-0 Home Bailey Ober Aaron Civale 6/3/2023 Guardians - Home Sonny Gray Logan Allen 6/4/2023 Guardians - Home Joe Ryan Triston McKenzie 6/6/2023 Rays - Away Louie Varland Shane McClanahan 6/7/2023 Rays - Away Pablo Lopez Zach Eflin 6/8/2023 Rays - Away Bailey Ober Tyler Glasnow 6/9/2023 Blue Jays - Away Sonny Gray Yusei Kikuchi

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 5/29/2023 Orioles W 5-0 Away Logan Allen Tyler Wells 5/30/2023 Orioles L 8-5 Away Cal Quantrill Kyle Gibson 5/31/2023 Orioles W 12-8 Away Shane Bieber Keegan Akin 6/1/2023 Twins L 7-6 Away Tanner Bibee Pablo Lopez 6/2/2023 Twins L 1-0 Away Aaron Civale Bailey Ober 6/3/2023 Twins - Away Logan Allen Sonny Gray 6/4/2023 Twins - Away Triston McKenzie Joe Ryan 6/6/2023 Red Sox - Home Shane Bieber James Paxton 6/7/2023 Red Sox - Home Tanner Bibee Chris Sale 6/8/2023 Red Sox - Home Aaron Civale Garrett Whitlock 6/9/2023 Astros - Home Logan Allen Cristian Javier

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.