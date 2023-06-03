Two of the league's most consistent hitters face off when the Atlanta Braves (33-24) and Arizona Diamondbacks (35-23) play at 10:10 PM ET on Saturday, at Chase Field. Ronald Acuna Jr. has a .323 batting average (fourth in league) for the Braves, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. ranks eighth at .310.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (5-2) to the mound, while Ryne Nelson (2-2) will get the nod for the Diamondbacks.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (5-2, 3.11 ERA) vs Nelson - ARI (2-2, 5.37 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Strider

Strider (5-2) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed two hits in six innings pitched against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.11, a 4.82 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .990 in 11 games this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Strider has pitched five or more innings in 11 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryne Nelson

Nelson makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 12th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.37 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Monday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty went five innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.37, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opposing batters have a .291 batting average against him.

Nelson has collected three quality starts this year.

Nelson is trying for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.2 frames per start.

