The MLB slate today, which includes the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox, should provide some fireworks.

There is coverage available for all the action in the MLB today, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Cincinnati Reds (26-30) host the Milwaukee Brewers (29-27)

The Brewers will take to the field at Great American Ball Park versus the Reds on Friday at 5:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 5:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.277 AVG, 5 HR, 24 RBI)

Jonathan India (.277 AVG, 5 HR, 24 RBI) MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.253 AVG, 7 HR, 24 RBI)

MIL Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -163 +140 10

The Miami Marlins (29-28) take on the Oakland Athletics (12-46)

The Athletics will take to the field at LoanDepot park against the Marlins on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Jorge Soler (.249 AVG, 17 HR, 35 RBI)

Jorge Soler (.249 AVG, 17 HR, 35 RBI) OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.270 AVG, 1 HR, 24 RBI)

MIA Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -196 +165 8.5

The Washington Nationals (24-32) host the Philadelphia Phillies (25-31)

The Phillies will hit the field at Nationals Park versus the Nationals on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.284 AVG, 8 HR, 26 RBI)

Lane Thomas (.284 AVG, 8 HR, 26 RBI) PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.300 AVG, 5 HR, 29 RBI)

PHI Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -185 +155 9

The Pittsburgh Pirates (28-27) play host to the St. Louis Cardinals (25-32)

The Cardinals will hit the field at PNC Park versus the Pirates on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.282 AVG, 7 HR, 36 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.282 AVG, 7 HR, 36 RBI) STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.289 AVG, 10 HR, 26 RBI)

STL Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -141 +120 9.5

The Boston Red Sox (29-27) take on the Tampa Bay Rays (40-18)

The Rays will take to the field at Fenway Park versus the Red Sox on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Masataka Yoshida (.312 AVG, 7 HR, 31 RBI)

Masataka Yoshida (.312 AVG, 7 HR, 31 RBI) TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.298 AVG, 7 HR, 30 RBI)

TB Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -140 +119 9

The New York Mets (30-27) play host to the Toronto Blue Jays (30-27)

The Blue Jays will hit the field at Citi Field against the Mets on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.235 AVG, 20 HR, 46 RBI)

Pete Alonso (.235 AVG, 20 HR, 46 RBI) TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.328 AVG, 12 HR, 39 RBI)

NYM Moneyline TOR Moneyline Total -136 +114 8.5

The Texas Rangers (35-20) play the Seattle Mariners (29-27)

The Mariners will look to pick up a road win at Globe Life Field against the Rangers on Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.295 AVG, 8 HR, 44 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.295 AVG, 8 HR, 44 RBI) SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.246 AVG, 10 HR, 31 RBI)

TEX Moneyline SEA Moneyline Total -111 -109 8

The Minnesota Twins (30-27) take on the Cleveland Guardians (25-31)

The Guardians will take to the field at Target Field against the Twins on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Byron Buxton (.220 AVG, 10 HR, 23 RBI)

Byron Buxton (.220 AVG, 10 HR, 23 RBI) CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.277 AVG, 6 HR, 30 RBI)

MIN Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -132 +111 8

The Houston Astros (33-23) face the Los Angeles Angels (30-28)

The Angels will take to the field at Minute Maid Park against the Astros on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Yordan Alvarez (.274 AVG, 14 HR, 48 RBI)

Yordan Alvarez (.274 AVG, 14 HR, 48 RBI) LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.267 AVG, 15 HR, 38 RBI)

HOU Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -131 +111 7.5

The Chicago White Sox (23-35) face the Detroit Tigers (26-28)

The Tigers will hit the field at Guaranteed Rate Field against the White Sox on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Andrew Vaughn (.255 AVG, 7 HR, 39 RBI)

Andrew Vaughn (.255 AVG, 7 HR, 39 RBI) DET Key Player: Zach McKinstry (.288 AVG, 4 HR, 10 RBI)

CHW Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -161 +136 8.5

The Kansas City Royals (17-39) play the Colorado Rockies (24-34)

The Rockies will look to pick up a road win at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.267 AVG, 9 HR, 26 RBI)

Vinnie Pasquantino (.267 AVG, 9 HR, 26 RBI) COL Key Player: Charlie Blackmon (.284 AVG, 5 HR, 23 RBI)

KC Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -129 +108 9.5

The San Diego Padres (26-30) play host to the Chicago Cubs (24-31)

The Cubs will hit the field at PETCO Park versus the Padres on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.259 AVG, 10 HR, 26 RBI)

Juan Soto (.259 AVG, 10 HR, 26 RBI) CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.285 AVG, 4 HR, 26 RBI)

SD Moneyline CHC Moneyline Total -159 +136 8.5

The Arizona Diamondbacks (34-23) host the Atlanta Braves (33-23)

The Braves will take to the field at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.293 AVG, 9 HR, 24 RBI)

Corbin Carroll (.293 AVG, 9 HR, 24 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.324 AVG, 11 HR, 31 RBI)

ATL Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -126 +106 9

The Los Angeles Dodgers (34-23) take on the New York Yankees (34-24)

The Yankees will hit the field at Dodger Stadium against the Dodgers on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.351 AVG, 10 HR, 35 RBI)

Freddie Freeman (.351 AVG, 10 HR, 35 RBI) NYY Key Player: Aaron Judge (.298 AVG, 18 HR, 39 RBI)

LAD Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -138 +118 8

The San Francisco Giants (28-28) take on the Baltimore Orioles (35-21)

The Orioles will hit the field at Oracle Park versus the Giants on Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.271 AVG, 7 HR, 16 RBI)

LaMonte Wade Jr (.271 AVG, 7 HR, 16 RBI) BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.289 AVG, 8 HR, 28 RBI)

SF Moneyline BAL Moneyline Total -156 +133 7.5

