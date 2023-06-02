The Atlanta Braves, including Matt Olson (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Olson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson has 10 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 39 walks while hitting .233.

He ranks 129th in batting average, 40th in on base percentage, and 12th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

Olson has picked up a hit in 60.7% of his 56 games this year, with more than one hit in 21.4% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 15 games this season (26.8%), leaving the park in 6.7% of his plate appearances.

Olson has had an RBI in 25 games this year (44.6%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (19.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 33 of 56 games this year, and more than once 11 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .224 AVG .260 .402 OBP .341 .448 SLG .616 7 XBH 11 4 HR 7 10 RBI 19 26/19 K/BB 30/9 0 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 27 17 (58.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (63.0%) 6 (20.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (22.2%) 16 (55.2%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (63.0%) 8 (27.6%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (25.9%) 14 (48.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (40.7%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings