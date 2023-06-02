The Atlanta Braves (33-23) will look to Ronald Acuna Jr. when they visit Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (34-23) at Chase Field on Friday, June 2. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -120 moneyline odds against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +100. A 9-run over/under is set for this game.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (5-5, 3.59 ERA) vs Merrill Kelly - ARI (6-3, 3.11 ERA)

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 47 times this season and won 28, or 59.6%, of those games.

The Braves have gone 27-18 (winning 60% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and went 3-6 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 30 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (56.7%) in those games.

This season, the Diamondbacks have come away with a win 14 times in 27 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 2-6-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Michael Harris II 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200) Matt Olson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+125) Sean Murphy 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+155)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

