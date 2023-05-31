The Atlanta Braves and Oakland Athletics will play on Wednesday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, at 3:37 PM ET, with Matt Olson and Esteury Ruiz among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -225 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Athletics +185 moneyline odds. Atlanta is favored on the run line (-2.5). The over/under for the matchup is set at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Braves gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -225 +185 9 -115 -105 -2.5 +110 -135

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Braves and their opponents are 4-4-2 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have won two of their last five games against the spread.

Explore More About This Game

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have won 27 of the 46 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (58.7%).

Atlanta has a record of 8-3 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter (72.7% winning percentage).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Braves a 69.2% chance to win.

Atlanta has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 31 times this season for a 31-21-3 record against the over/under.

The Braves have put together a 3-3-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-14 17-9 9-8 23-15 22-18 10-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.