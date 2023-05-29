The Miami Heat are 7.5-point underdogs heading into a decisive Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Monday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The series is tied 3-3.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Time: 8:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 116 - Heat 108

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 7.5)

Celtics (- 7.5) Pick OU: Over (203.5)



The Celtics' .537 ATS win percentage (44-35-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .366 mark (30-48-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

As a 7.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Miami is 1-2 against the spread compared to the 18-18-1 ATS record Boston racks up as a 7.5-point favorite.

Boston and its opponents have gone over the over/under 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (40 out of 82).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Heat are 8-16, while the Celtics are 53-21 as moneyline favorites.

Celtics Performance Insights

Things are clicking for Boston, which is scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth-best in NBA) and giving up 111.4 points per contest (fourth-best).

The Celtics rank seventh in the NBA with 26.7 dimes per game.

The Celtics rank top-five this season in three-point shooting, ranking second-best in the league with 16 treys per game. Meanwhile, they rank sixth with a 37.6% shooting percentage from downtown.

Of the shots taken by Boston in 2022-23, 52% of them have been two-pointers (62% of the team's made baskets) and 48% have been from beyond the arc (38%).

Heat Performance Insights

Miami is the worst team in the league in points scored (109.5 per game) but second-best in points allowed (109.8).

At 23.8 assists per game, the Heat are 25th in the NBA.

Beyond the arc, the Heat are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12). They are fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.

In 2022-23, Miami has attempted 40.8% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 59.2% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 30.5% of Miami's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 69.5% have been 2-pointers.

