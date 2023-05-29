Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Ronald Acuna Jr., Brent Rooker and others in the Atlanta Braves-Oakland Athletics matchup at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Monday at 8:07 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Braves vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 15 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 28 walks and 30 RBI (70 total hits). He's also stolen 22 bases.

He has a .333/.415/.571 slash line so far this year.

Acuna will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .304 with a double, a triple and three RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies May. 28 4-for-5 2 0 3 6 0 vs. Phillies May. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies May. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 25 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 2 vs. Dodgers May. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has recorded 47 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .236/.360/.538 slash line so far this season.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies May. 28 3-for-5 2 2 4 9 0 vs. Phillies May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 25 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 1 vs. Dodgers May. 24 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson or other Braves players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Rooker Stats

Rooker has 43 hits with eight doubles, 11 home runs, 25 walks and 32 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .261/.364/.509 on the season.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros May. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros May. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros May. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Mariners May. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 24 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Ruiz Stats

Esteury Ruiz has put up 57 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, a home run and eight walks. He has driven in 22 runs with 27 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .269/.329/.354 so far this season.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros May. 27 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros May. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Mariners May. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 at Mariners May. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1

Bet on player props for Brent Rooker, Esteury Ruiz or other Athletics players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.