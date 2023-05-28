Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Phillies - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Sunday, Eddie Rosario (hitting .156 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Covey. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Dylan Covey
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eddie Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .230 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.
- In 57.8% of his 45 games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games in 2023 (five of 45), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Rosario has an RBI in 12 of 45 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 13 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|13
|.288
|AVG
|.209
|.319
|OBP
|.261
|.500
|SLG
|.302
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|4
|17/3
|K/BB
|12/3
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|17
|16 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (58.8%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (11.8%)
|8 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (29.4%)
|4 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.9%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (17.6%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (54 total, one per game).
- Covey makes his first start of the season for the Phillies.
- The 31-year-old right-hander has appeared out of the bullpen two times this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.