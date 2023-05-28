Bryson Stott and Austin Riley take the field when the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves meet on Sunday at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.7 home runs per game to rank second in baseball with 86 total home runs.

Atlanta is second in MLB, slugging .460.

The Braves have the 13th-ranked batting average in the league (.255).

Atlanta is the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.1 runs per game (264 total).

The Braves' .330 on-base percentage ranks seventh-best in baseball.

The Braves' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 19th in baseball.

Atlanta's pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta's 3.69 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.286).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Strider makes the start for the Braves, his 11th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Strider enters the outing with five quality starts under his belt this year.

Strider is seeking his 11th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the hill.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/23/2023 Dodgers L 8-1 Home Spencer Strider Bobby Miller 5/24/2023 Dodgers W 4-3 Home Bryce Elder Tony Gonsolin 5/25/2023 Phillies W 8-5 Home Dylan Dodd Aaron Nola 5/26/2023 Phillies L 6-4 Home Jared Shuster Taijuan Walker 5/27/2023 Phillies L 2-1 Home Charlie Morton Zack Wheeler 5/28/2023 Phillies - Home Spencer Strider Dylan Covey 5/29/2023 Athletics - Away Mike Soroka Paul Blackburn 5/30/2023 Athletics - Away - Ken Waldichuk 5/31/2023 Athletics - Away Jared Shuster JP Sears 6/2/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Charlie Morton Merrill Kelly 6/3/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Spencer Strider Tommy Henry

