Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Phillies - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Ronald Acuna Jr. -- with an on-base percentage of .295 in his past 10 games, 114 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the hill, on May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Phillies.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Explore More About This Game
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna has 65 hits and an OBP of .409 to go with a slugging percentage of .562. All three of those stats rank first among Atlanta hitters this season.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.
- Acuna has picked up a hit in 39 of 51 games this year, with multiple hits 20 times.
- In 11 games this season, he has hit a long ball (21.6%, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Acuna has an RBI in 19 of 51 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 31 of 51 games this season, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.329
|AVG
|.366
|.430
|OBP
|.446
|.507
|SLG
|.648
|9
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|13
|10/13
|K/BB
|14/9
|9
|SB
|6
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|24
|19 (70.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (83.3%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (41.7%)
|13 (48.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|18 (75.0%)
|2 (7.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|9 (37.5%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (50.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (53 total, 1.0 per game).
- The Phillies will send Wheeler (3-4) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.11 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.11), 41st in WHIP (1.228), and 18th in K/9 (10.1).
