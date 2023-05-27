Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Phillies - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Michael Harris II -- with an on-base percentage of .139 in his past 10 games, 118 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the hill, on May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-3 in his most recent game against the Phillies.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II has four doubles, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .181.
- Harris II has gotten a hit in 15 of 29 games this season (51.7%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 29 games played this year, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- Harris II has driven in a run in six games this year (20.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once eight times this season (27.6%), including one multi-run game.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|11
|.143
|AVG
|.243
|.294
|OBP
|.317
|.214
|SLG
|.378
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|3
|3/2
|K/BB
|8/4
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|17
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (64.7%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (5.9%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (41.2%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.9%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (17.6%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.65).
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 53 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Wheeler (3-4 with a 4.11 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 11th of the season.
- In his last outing on Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.11), 41st in WHIP (1.228), and 18th in K/9 (10.1).
