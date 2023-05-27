The Atlanta Braves, including Matt Olson and his .583 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson has 10 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .232.

He ranks 129th in batting average, 37th in on base percentage, and 21st in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.

Olson has gotten at least one hit in 60.8% of his games this year (31 of 51), with at least two hits 11 times (21.6%).

He has hit a home run in 25.5% of his games in 2023, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.

Olson has driven home a run in 23 games this year (45.1%), including more than one RBI in 19.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 31 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .224 AVG .260 .402 OBP .341 .448 SLG .616 7 XBH 11 4 HR 7 10 RBI 19 26/19 K/BB 30/9 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 24 16 (59.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%) 5 (18.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (25.0%) 15 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (66.7%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%) 13 (48.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (41.7%)

