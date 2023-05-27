How to Watch the Cubs vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs will look to beat Brandon Williamson, the Cincinnati Reds' starting pitcher, on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cubs vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Discover More About This Game
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs average 1.3 home runs per game to rank 10th in MLB play with 63 total home runs.
- Chicago's .420 slugging percentage is 10th-best in baseball.
- The Cubs have the 12th-ranked batting average in the league (.257).
- Chicago ranks 12th in runs scored with 232 (4.6 per game).
- The Cubs' .335 on-base percentage ranks third-best in MLB.
- The Cubs strike out 9.2 times per game, the No. 22 average in MLB.
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- Chicago has a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine for the No. 10 WHIP in baseball (1.262).
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 38 home runs as a team.
- Fueled by 139 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 24th in MLB with a .384 slugging percentage this season.
- The Reds have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.
- Cincinnati has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 226 (4.4 per game).
- The Reds have an on-base percentage of .329 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.
- The Reds rank 24th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.
- Cincinnati averages 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-most in the majors.
- Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.90 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Reds have a combined 1.455 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jameson Taillon (0-3) takes the mound for the Cubs in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 7.76 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went 2 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Taillon has not recorded a quality start so far this season.
- Taillon enters this matchup with two outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds will send Williamson to the mound for his third start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while allowing four hits against the St. Louis Cardinals.
- Williamson has one start of five or more innings this season in two chances. He averages 5 innings per outing.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/21/2023
|Phillies
|L 2-1
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Taijuan Walker
|5/23/2023
|Mets
|W 7-2
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Tylor Megill
|5/24/2023
|Mets
|W 4-2
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Kodai Senga
|5/25/2023
|Mets
|L 10-1
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Carlos Carrasco
|5/26/2023
|Reds
|L 9-0
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Hunter Greene
|5/27/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Brandon Williamson
|5/28/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Graham Ashcraft
|5/29/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Shane McClanahan
|5/30/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Zach Eflin
|5/31/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|-
|6/2/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Michael Wacha
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/22/2023
|Cardinals
|W 6-5
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Jordan Montgomery
|5/23/2023
|Cardinals
|L 8-5
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Adam Wainwright
|5/24/2023
|Cardinals
|W 10-3
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Steven Matz
|5/25/2023
|Cardinals
|L 2-1
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Miles Mikolas
|5/26/2023
|Cubs
|W 9-0
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Justin Steele
|5/27/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Jameson Taillon
|5/28/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Drew Smyly
|5/30/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Brayan Bello
|5/31/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|James Paxton
|6/1/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Chris Sale
|6/2/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Corbin Burnes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.