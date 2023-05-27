The Boston Celtics will play the Miami Heat in a decisive Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

TV: TNT

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 48.2% the Heat allow to opponents.

Boston is 33-3 when it shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.

The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 27th.

The Celtics record 117.9 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.

Boston is 49-12 when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat are shooting 46% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 46.3% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

Miami has put together a 25-11 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

The Celtics are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 20th.

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are only 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up.

Miami is 26-8 when it scores more than 111.4 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics are putting up 120.5 points per game this season in home games, which is 5.1 more points than they're averaging away from home (115.4).

Boston is surrendering 110.5 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 1.9 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (112.4).

The Celtics are draining 16.2 threes per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 0.4 more threes and 0.5% points better than they're averaging when playing on the road (15.8 threes per game, 37.4% three-point percentage).

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat average more points per game at home (111.4) than away (107.5), but also concede more at home (110.2) than away (109.3).

The Heat average 0.1 more assists per game at home (23.9) than on the road (23.8).

Celtics Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Malcolm Brogdon Questionable Forearm

Heat Injuries