Braves vs. Phillies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will try to beat Zack Wheeler, the Philadelphia Phillies' named starter, on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
The Braves have been listed as -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Phillies (+115). The matchup's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed Braves gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Braves vs. Phillies Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Braves
|-140
|+115
|8.5
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Braves Recent Betting Performance
- The Braves have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
- In their last game with a spread, the Braves covered the spread.
Explore More About This Game
Braves Betting Records & Stats
- The Braves have put together a 26-16 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 61.9% of those games).
- Atlanta has a 21-9 record (winning 70% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.
- The Braves have a 58.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Atlanta has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 51 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 30 of those games (30-19-2).
- The Braves have had a run line set for only two games this season, and covered in both.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Braves Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|14-13
|17-7
|9-7
|22-13
|21-16
|10-4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.