Ben Martin is in 10th place, with a score of -4, heading into the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.

Looking to place a bet on Ben Martin at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Ben Martin Insights

Over his last 17 rounds, Martin has scored better than par 12 times, while also carding 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in three of his last 17 rounds.

Over his last 17 rounds, Martin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

Martin has finished in the top 10 in two of his past five appearances.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

Martin has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 34 -6 274 0 16 1 4 $1.2M

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

In Martin's previous six appearances in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 two times. His average finish has been 27th.

Martin made the cut in each of his six most recent entries to this event.

Martin last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 10th.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,300 yards in the past year, while Colonial Country Club is set for 7,209 yards.

Colonial Country Club is 7,209 yards, 64 yards shorter than the average course Martin has played in the past year (7,273).

Martin's Last Time Out

Martin finished in the 36th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship ranked in the 64th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.05).

Martin was better than just 1% of the competitors at the Wells Fargo Championship on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 5.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.57.

Martin recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the eight par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Martin recorded less bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.2).

Martin's six birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the Wells Fargo Championship were more than the tournament average (5.0).

In that last competition, Martin's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 6.9).

Martin ended the Wells Fargo Championship recording a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 4.0 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Martin underperformed compared to the field average of 0.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Martin's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.