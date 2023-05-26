Sean Murphy, with a slugging percentage of .282 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the mound, May 26 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Sean Murphy At The Plate

  • Murphy has nine doubles, 10 home runs and 22 walks while batting .274.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 54th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.
  • Murphy enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .316.
  • In 57.1% of his games this season (24 of 42), Murphy has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (28.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In 21.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Murphy has had an RBI in 16 games this year (38.1%), including eight multi-RBI outings (19.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored in 21 of 42 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 15
.279 AVG .300
.405 OBP .453
.557 SLG .680
9 XBH 9
4 HR 5
15 RBI 17
16/10 K/BB 13/11
0 SB 0
Home Away
23 GP 19
14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (52.6%)
6 (26.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%)
13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (42.1%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (26.3%)
8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (42.1%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.66).
  • The Phillies give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, one per game).
  • Walker gets the start for the Phillies, his 11th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.79 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 5.79 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .254 to his opponents.
