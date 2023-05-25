Thursday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (30-19) and the Philadelphia Phillies (23-26) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves coming out on top. Game time is at 7:20 PM on May 25.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Dylan Dodd to the mound, while Aaron Nola (4-3) will get the nod for the Phillies.

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

  • When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
  • Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Braves vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Phillies

  • Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Braves Performance Insights

  • The Braves have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.
  • The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
  • This season, the Braves have been favored 41 times and won 26, or 63.4%, of those games.
  • Atlanta has a record of 27-17, a 61.4% win rate, when favored by -110 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The Braves have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking ninth with 251 total runs this season.
  • The Braves have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 20 Mariners L 7-3 Jesse Chávez vs Logan Gilbert
May 21 Mariners W 3-2 Jared Shuster vs George Kirby
May 22 Dodgers L 8-6 Charlie Morton vs Gavin Stone
May 23 Dodgers L 8-1 Spencer Strider vs Bobby Miller
May 24 Dodgers W 4-3 Bryce Elder vs Tony Gonsolin
May 25 Phillies - Dylan Dodd vs Aaron Nola
May 26 Phillies - Jared Shuster vs Taijuan Walker
May 27 Phillies - Charlie Morton vs Zack Wheeler
May 28 Phillies - Spencer Strider vs Taijuan Walker
May 29 @ Athletics - Bryce Elder vs Ken Waldichuk
May 30 @ Athletics - TBA vs JP Sears

