Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Dodgers - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Orlando Arcia (.314 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and five RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Tony Gonsolin. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Dodgers.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia has seven doubles, four home runs and seven walks while hitting .319.
- Arcia has gotten at least one hit in 70.4% of his games this season (19 of 27), with multiple hits eight times (29.6%).
- He has homered in 14.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 27), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Arcia has picked up an RBI in 37.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.1% of his games.
- In 37.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (14.8%).
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|.364
|AVG
|.304
|.432
|OBP
|.333
|.545
|SLG
|.478
|4
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|2
|9/3
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|12
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (83.3%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (50.0%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (25.0%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.26 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (56 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Dodgers will send Gonsolin (2-1) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.13 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander tossed five scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- In five games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 1.13, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .153 against him.
