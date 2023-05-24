Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Dodgers - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson has 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 35 walks while batting .233.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 121st, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 27th in the league in slugging.
- Olson has picked up a hit in 60.4% of his 48 games this season, with more than one hit in 22.9% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 12 games this season (25.0%), homering in 6% of his plate appearances.
- Olson has picked up an RBI in 43.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 20.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 29 of 48 games this season, and more than once 9 times.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.224
|AVG
|.260
|.402
|OBP
|.341
|.448
|SLG
|.616
|7
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|7
|10
|RBI
|19
|26/19
|K/BB
|30/9
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|24
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (62.5%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (25.0%)
|13 (54.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (66.7%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (25.0%)
|11 (45.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (41.7%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.26).
- The Dodgers rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (56 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gonsolin (2-1 with a 1.13 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- The 29-year-old has put up a 1.13 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .153 to opposing hitters.
